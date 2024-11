Philadelphia police officer injured in hit-and-run crash in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is recovering following a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:11 a.m. at 7th and West Luzerne streets in Hunting Park.

Police say the officer was traveling westbound on West Luzerne Street when their vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle. The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to be released.

Investigators are working to get details on the driver and vehicle involved in the crash.