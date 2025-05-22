Philadelphia police officer shot near Overbrook High School released from the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is on the road to recovery after being shot while fights were breaking out near Overbrook High School.

The Action Cam was there as the injured 26-year-old officer walked out of the hospital on Thursday.

The suspect in the case, 30-year-old Dachan Seay, is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment and other related offenses, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel announced on Thursday.

A Philadelphia police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon near Overbrook High School just as classes were dismissed for the day.

The shots rang out around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of N. 59th Street and Columbia Avenue.

According to Bethel, there were several fights outside the school when additional officers were called in. At some point, Bethel says an adult armed with a weapon got involved, and that's when one shot is fired.

"It appears during this altercation, the individual appears to have fired the weapon into the ground. It appears at this point, the weapon, the cartridge, then ricochets and hits my officer under his vest," said Bethel.

In video obtained by Action News, you can hear a loud popping sound before the large crowd starts running.

The officer was shot once in the stomach and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He is out of surgery and recovering as of Thursday morning, officials said.

"I'm asking you to say a prayer for this officer and his family, as well as everyone who puts on that uniform to protect and serve Philadelphia," said Mayor Cherelle Parker during a Wednesday news conference.

Bethel said the officer didn't realize he was immediately hit when the bullet struck just below his ballistic vest.

Video captures chaos before Philadelphia officer gets shot outside high school

The commissioner said fights outside school are not uncommon, but he had strong words about an adult getting involved.

"You're a damn adult. You're supposed to know better. You're supposed to be the one who has to come in here to de-escalate, not escalate," Bethel said on Wednesday.

The adult, identified as Seay, was taken into custody. Sources say a teen was also apprehended in connection with the incident.

"While this investigation remains open, I want to stress that my office will hold this suspect justly and appropriately accountable for his outrageous actions," said DA Larry Krasner in a statement.

Chopper 6 overhead after police officer shot in Overbrook on May 7, 2025.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident, and no other injuries were reported.

In a statement, the School District of Philadelphia expressed its well wishes for the injured officer and said all after-school programming would be canceled.

The officer is new to the force, graduating from the academy in 2024. He was assigned to the 19th district in March.

According to Philadelphia police data, this is the sixth police-involved shooting this year and the second time an officer was injured in the line of duty.

"President Roosevelt Poplar and FOP Lodge #5 Executive Board extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery, to our 19th District Officer who was shot in the line of duty this afternoon. We ask you to keep our officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers," the FOP said in a statement.