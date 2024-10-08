Philadelphia police pursuit ends with multi-vehicle crash, 1 person in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia Monday night.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of 19th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Officers say the pursuit led to a crash involving several cars. There's no word yet on what may have caused the collision.

One person is in custody, according to police.

Investigators also say one person was transported to Temple University Hospital in an unknown condition. It is unclear whether the injured person is also the person in custody.

Authorities have also not said what initiated the pursuit.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.