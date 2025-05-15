77-year-old attacked, robbed by group of kids in Center City, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for five suspects wanted for attacking a 77-year-old man in Center City.

Police say it happened back on the evening of April 27 while the man was walking along the 1200 block of Spruce Street.

According to investigators, a group of school-aged kids approached the man from behind and pushed him to the ground near Quince Street.

They took off with the victim's wallet.

Police say the group was spotted on video at a SEPTA station at 60th and Market streets.

"It's unfortunate that someone has the need to do that to someone. Clearly, they are going through something and they need or want something, so they take it or attack someone," said Tom Lurie of South Philadelphia.

The robbery happened just blocks from where two women were assaulted in unrelated attacks recently.

According to Philadelphia police, there were 17 robberies in this area last year, which is the same number as the year before.

Jerry Power lives in the neighborhood and says he stopped walking his dog at night.

"It's getting pretty scary, I started walking around with pepper spray," Power says.

The five suspects were also seen on surveillance video at a corner store just minutes before they allegedly attacked the 77-year-old man. A store employee says it was odd they were wearing masks on such a beautiful evening.

While police ask the community to come forward with any tips on the suspects, some residents say the neighborhood is getting a bad rap.

"It is actually a very good street, and I don't think it's very representative of this neighborhood," says Walter Batt of Center City.