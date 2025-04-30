24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
15-year-old boy shot near playground in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 4:30AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday evening in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

The teen was shot at 7:30 p.m. on the sidewalk at Penn and Bridge streets just feet from the Frankford Playground.

Authorities say at least 20 people were present at the playground when gunfire erupted.

A SEPTA bus driver witnessed the shooting and is speaking with police. Investigators are also pulling video from the bus and a nearby SEPTA depot.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

