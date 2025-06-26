Video shows armed thieves robbing nightclub patrons along Vine Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for a group of armed robbery suspects who targeted people outside a Center City Philadelphia club.

The crime occurred very late at night when there were few people walking around the area at the time, but nearby surveillance cameras were rolling, capturing very clear images of the people involved.

Those surveillance images reveal two of three incidents outside the NOTO Nightclub at 12th and Vine streets last Friday night.

In one video, you see one of the victims, whose identity we are concealing, getting hit in the face with the barrel of a firearm.

He falls to the ground and gives the attackers an expensive piece of jewelry.

And investigators believe that the perpetrators knew exactly who they were looking for.

Central Detectives Capt. Jason Smith says, "They appear to have been targeted due to the fact that they were wearing expensive jewelry. One of the victims was wearing a Rolex watch, and the other victim was wearing a Cuban-linked gold chain."

The third victim was able to get away without being robbed.

The question that lingers is: how did the seven people involved know whom to victimize?

One thing investigators know is that the four vehicles involved in this case were all parked together that night at a nearby gas station, including a black Audi, later captured on surveillance fleeing the scene.

Then, as the victims crossed Vine Street to a parking lot across the street, the perpetrators approached their victims.

Investigators say one was toting a handgun, and another pulled out an assault rifle, while a third was carrying a Draco-style assault rifle.

Investigators say they are very eager to solve this case.

"Thus far, no suspects have been developed, and no arrests have been made," Capt. Smith says.

Once again, a total of seven suspects, who are to be considered armed and dangerous, were involved utilizing four vehicles, three of which have been partly identified as that black Audi, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a black Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Detectives.