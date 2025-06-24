6 suspects wanted for allegedly attacking veterans with pipe in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released photos of six suspects who allegedly assaulted Sean Toolan and his friend, Robert Whalen, in Center City on June 12. Both are Marine Corps veterans.

"It's a miracle I'm still here, honestly," said Toolan. "I've been a resident of Philadelphia for the last 13 years, and this is the first time I can think of being fearful going to Center City."

Toolan and Whalen were walking home from a Tun Tavern Legacy Foundation Board meeting to prepare for the branch's 250th birthday when they were assaulted.

The veterans said they were on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street around 10:45 p.m. when the suspects threw water at them. They said that as Marines, they're trained to de-escalate, but the suspects didn't stop.

"We crossed 15th Street, and they surrounded us, and one got up in my face, and I said, 'Hey, we're really nice guys. Please just leave us alone.' That's when I saw Sean get hit by the pipe," said Whalen.

Toolan and Whalen said the suspects also kicked and punched them repeatedly, leaving them bloodied and bruised.

Toolan said he had a huge gash in his head, a concussion and a broken nose. He had to get stitches and staples. Whalen was left with cuts and a black eye.

"Even in that moment, we didn't want to hurt them, we just wanted to get away," said Whalen.

Now these veterans are concerned for the next potential target. They said these suspects need to be held accountable, no matter their age.

"As veterans, we've gone out there and tried to protect the country, and then to be in our hometown and have to face violence like this while we're on a night out is very worrisome for me," said Toolan. "If it can happen to me, I fear it can happen to anyone really."

"We have to love our young people and teach them right from wrong, and it's not okay to attack people," said Whalen. "I feel lucky that Sean and I weren't more hurt, and they weren't hurt as far as we know. Hopefully, they don't do this to someone else."