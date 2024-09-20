Man wanted for allegedly luring cat and then killing it in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for your help identifying the man accused of killing a cat.

Investigators believe he is responsible for luring the animal into a trap and then setting it on fire.

It happened on September 11 along the 1000 block of Ritner Street in South Philadelphia.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build, long dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, denim shorts, and carrying a drawstring bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.