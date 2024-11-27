1 in custody after police chase Vine Expressway in Philadelphia; 2 other suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was taken into custody after a chase that ended in Spring Garden Wednesday morning. Two other suspects are still being sought.

Police said it all started around 11 a.m. in Philadelphia's Frankford section after a neighbor noticed a suspicious vehicle near Torresdale and Wakeling streets.

Officials tell Action News that they believe the vehicle is stolen.

This sparked the chase that began on I-95 NB, leading onto the Vine Expressway WB before the driver turned back at one point to head east on the expressway.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the silver sedan sped down the Vine Street Expressway.

The driver weaved in and out of traffic, and barely missed several pedestrians attempting to cross the street.

Officials said a police vehicle was also struck at some time during this incident.

The car then took the Broad Street exit. The driver then stopped the car at Broad and Wood streets, where all the occupants got out and took off running.

At least one of the suspects appeared to run inside a parking garage.

There is now a large police presence at the scene, as police search for the driver.