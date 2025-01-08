Philadelphia ranks among top 5 cities for hottest housing market in 2025, Zillow says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Zillow is out with its list of the hottest housing markets for 2025, and Philadelphia makes the top 10.

The real estate company ranks the City of Brotherly Love as the 5th hottest market for this year, where home value growth is expected to jump 2.6%.

Buffalo, New York, ranked at the top for the second year in a row.

Indianapolis, Indiana; Providence, Rhode Island; and Hartford, Connecticut, round out the other top 5.

The list is based on Zillow's forecast for local home value growth and how quickly homes are selling.

