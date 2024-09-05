Father gunned down while sitting with 1-year-old son outside Philadelphia home: Police

Philly police provide update after father shot and killed outside home on Sept. 4, 2024.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old father was shot and killed in Philadelphia while he was with his 1-year-old son on Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 3200 block of D. Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was on the front steps of his home when two gunmen fired about 25 shots.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The toddler was not shot, according to police.

A family member told officers the father may have been holding the child and dropped him when the gunfire erupted.

Police found the toddler about one block away suffering from some scratches to his knees and head.

"Medics checked out the 1-year-old and determined they are not gunshot or graze wounds. We believe the father was possibly holding the child then dropped the child since family members said the 24-year-old was holding his 1-year-old son," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The suspects, who were wearing all black, were caught on video arriving and fleeing on a red scooter.

No arrests have been made.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.