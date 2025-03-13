Philadelphia SWAT honors fallen Sergeant James O'Connor 5 years after his passing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In five years' time, those who love Sergeant James O'Connor have never forgotten his impact.

The SWAT team memorialized his legacy on this solemn anniversary.

"Although time may not necessarily heal, we hope maybe you will find comfort in knowing we will never forget Jimmy," said Deputy Commissioner John Stanford.

It's been five years since Sergeant James O'Connor IV was killed while serving an arrest warrant in the city's Frankford section. In an instant, he was ripped from his wife Terri, his high school sweetheart.

"There isn't a day that could possibly go by that Jimmy isn't thought of," said Terri.

His son, James O'Connor V, is a Philadelphia Police officer in the K-9 unit. His daughter Kelsey is an Air Force veteran.

Sgt. O'Connor was a 23-year veteran of the police force and served on the SWAT unit for 15 years.

He was a corporal at the time of his death and was posthumously promoted to sergeant. Now his son's K9 partner is named Corp.

"All I can think is that Jimmy, your dad would be damn proud that you continue to pursue the job and do what you always wanted to do," said Terri.

What made matters even more painful: Sgt. O'Connor was killed just as COVID lockdowns started in 2020.

It delayed his funeral by two months and limited the number of people who could attend.

"From the beginning, my fear was that he would be forgotten because COVID happened that same day or the next day, and he wasn't on the news the next day, it was over. I've done as much as I can to keep his name out there," said Terri.

Hassan Elliot, the man who pulled the trigger that fateful day, pleaded guilty to murder in federal court. As did Kalif Sears. Two others will stand trial.

Sergeant O'Connor has never been forgotten, with his family and the department making sure they honor his memory at every chance.