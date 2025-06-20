Philadelphia takes top spot for worst cities for bed bugs, according to annual ranking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia holds the top spot for the second year in a row for the worst city for bed bugs.

The city is followed by New York, Cleveland, and Los Angeles, according to Terminix's annual ranking.

Analysts say infestations are likely tied to climate, housing trends and travel hubs.

Pest control experts suggest checking all furniture at your hotel or rental unit, to avoid bringing any bugs back home with you.

For more on the top 50 worst cities for bed bugs, visit Terminix's website.

