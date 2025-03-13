24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Philadelphia Tiktoker brings family fun, grandmother into spotlight

Christie Ileto Image
ByChristie Ileto WPVI logo
Thursday, March 13, 2025 9:51PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've been on TikTok or Instagram, you've probably seen Jake Kind, or goobigubbi, appear on your feed.

He, his mother, and his grandmother, who is battling multiple cancers, are behind the endless laughs going viral on social media apps.

He's taken some of their families' toughest times and turned them into a love story, sharing the most memorable moments.

Kind, who lives in Old City, says it's his grandmother who everybody clicks to watch.

Christie Ileto caught up with the family and has more.

