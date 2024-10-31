Philadelphia traffic cops recall life-saving audible after Eagles game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Eagles get ready to face off against the Jaguars this Sunday, the matchup is jogging some emotions for a Lehigh Valley family from the last time these two teams squared off at the Linc.

Post-game traffic, as many know, can be congested and chaotic.

Mix in inclement weather, along with a fan in cardiac arrest, and the race to save is a life becomes dire.

That's when two Philadelphia police traffic officers stepped in and performed a life-saving audible at a busy intersection.

Christie Ileto has their story.