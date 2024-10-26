Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent dies at 25

CHESTER, Pa. -- Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent died Saturday at age 25, the Major League Soccer club announced.

The club said it would not be providing any further details out of respect for Trent's friends and family.

"The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent," read a statement from the club. "While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better.

"He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiancé,and his friends."

In its own statement, MLS said on X: "Major League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our entire soccer community in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent. A young goalkeeper with a bright future, Trent showcased determination and professionalism every day as he contributed to the close-knit goalkeeping unit at Philadelphia.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his fiancée, his family and friends, his teammates and the entire Philadelphia Union community. MLS is coordinating with the club to provide players and family members with the resources and support they need during this tragic time."

A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Trent was selected No. 28 overall by the Union in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of High Point University.

While he had yet to make his first-team debut, Trent registered six appearances for the Union's second team in MLS Next Pro.