Philadelphia Zoo's Eros, a white-handed gibbon, is growing up!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a lot of monkeying around at the Philadelphia Zoo these days now that the newest white-handed gibbon is growing up.

Eros was born nearly a year ago.

Eros loves to explore his enclosure and is becoming pretty independent, but he still clings to his mom, Phoenice, most of the time.

The white-handed gibbon is an endangered ape species native to Southeast Asia.

They have proportionally longer arms than any other ape, and Eros is having fun waving them around.