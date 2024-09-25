Philadelphia's Brewerytown makes travel list of coolest neighborhoods in the world

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Brewerytown section is among the coolest neighborhoods in the world, according to travel and hospitality company, Time Out.

It just released its annual list, ranking the Philly neighborhood 32nd on the planet.

Time Out said they "quizzed" their global network, factoring in food, drink, arts, culture, street life, community and one-of-a-kind local flavour.

Some of Brewerytown's highlights include some local ice cream shops. It also mentions Mom-Mom's pierogies, as well as Era - which they call the "hippest Ethiopian dive bar this side of West Philly."

Crime & Punishment Brewing Company also gets a shout-out for being the only active brewery in the namesake neighborhood, pointing out that it's possibly the only brewery in the world that serves up its creations alongside a library of Russian literature.

Time Out highlights its proximity to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as well as the popular Kelly Drive path.

Notre-Dame-du-Mont in Marseille, France, came in at the top of the list. Other U.S. cities on the list include Kerns in Portland (5), Little Rivers in Miami (12), Flatbush in New York City (17), East Hollywood in Los Angeles (26), Mount Pleasant in Washington D.C. (29) and Logan Square in Chicago (34).