It's recognized as one of the best German Christmas markets in the world.

Philadelphia's Christmas Village at Love Park to open on Thanksgiving Day

It's recognized as one of the best German Christmas markets in the world.

Philadelphia's Christmas Village at Love Park to open on Thanksgiving Day

Philadelphia's Christmas Village at Love Park to open on Thanksgiving Day It's recognized as one of the best German Christmas markets in the world.

Philadelphia's Christmas Village at Love Park to open on Thanksgiving Day It's recognized as one of the best German Christmas markets in the world.

Philadelphia's Christmas Village at Love Park to open on Thanksgiving Day It's recognized as one of the best German Christmas markets in the world.

It's almost time for festive holiday fun in Philadelphia.

The date is set for the opening of Christmas Village at Love Park.

The annual holiday market will officially open on November 28, which is Thanksgiving Day.

A preview weekend will be held on the 23 and 24.

The market will feature 120 vendors, festive decorations, and live music, all under twinkling lights.

This year marks the 17th season of the Christmas Village.

It's recognized as one of the best German Christmas markets in the world.

