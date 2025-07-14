Philadelphia set to see its first queer women's sports bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As women's sports soar, women's sports bars are surging across the country, including one that's giving Philly fans a front row seat.

Marsha's is set to become Philadelphia's first queer women's sports bar, rewriting the playbook by putting women's sports on the big screen.

430 South Street will soon be where women's games are front and center on the big screen.

Work is happening inside the space to get the city's first queer women's sports bar open by next month.

It's an idea Chivonn Anderson had while watching Team USA in the Women's World Cup final in 2019.

"It kind of blew my mind that it's the FIFA World Cup and that I have to argue with the bartender to put on the women's final when it's the USA playing in this match," she said.

The name is a nod to the late Black Trans activist Marsha P Johnson, a key figure in the Stonewall Riots.

The location on South Street is connected to Anderson's own journey after coming out in 1995.

"Being a teenager, there were not a lot of spaces where I could be with my friends who were straight, who loved me and supported me. So we would come down to South Street and hang out, and I could go shopping and be my crazy, unique self," she said.

Marsha's is part of a booming trend of women's sports bars opening across the country. As many as 17 are reportedly set to open soon.

With viewership and attendance for women's sports soaring, never has there been as great a need as now for places to watch female athletes compete.

WNBA team is coming to Philadelphia, and next year, with the MLB All-Star Game and the World Cup, Anderson plans to seize the moment.

Marsha's is set to open next month.