Philadelphia's traveling beer garden, Parks on Tap, returns for 8th season

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 12:29PM
Parks on Tap begins at the Azalea Garden in Fairmount Park Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parks on Tap begins its eighth season in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

You can sip the suds as the sun sets in Fairmount Park.

Parks on Tap is a beer garden that travels through the city.

This week, it's set up in the Azalea Garden through Sunday.

The event begins at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Parks on Tap showcases the city's parks.

Proceeds go toward their improvements.

Parks on Tap will travel to different parks until mid-October.

For more on the traveling beer garden's schedule, visit the Parks on Tap website.

