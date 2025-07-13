Phillies' Alec Bohm hit by pitch, leaves game with bruised rib cage

SAN DIEGO --Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm left Saturday's 5-4 loss in San Diego with a bruise on his left rib cage two innings after he was hit by a pitch from Padres starter Yu Darvish.

Bohm was hit on the lower left back leading off the second inning. He advanced on a wild pitch and came around on a single by Nick Castellanos, aided by a throwing error on the play from Darvish, to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Bohm grounded out to end the third and was replaced in the bottom of the fourth by Edmundo Sosa, who hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead.

After the game, manager Rob Thomson announced Bohm's status as doubtful for Sunday's series finale against San Diego.

He said there are no plans to have an MRI at this point, but said that Bohm was feeling "pretty sore" and that the injury "looked like it may have affected his swing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.