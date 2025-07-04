Phillies demote Mick Abel to Triple-A, move Taijuan Walker back to rotation

PHILADELPHIA --Mick Abel couldn't sustain his sublime major league debut and is headed to the minors,Taijuan Walker is back in Philadelphia's rotation, and anticipation that prized prospect Andrew Painter could be headed to the Phillies will stretch past the All-Star break.

Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez are about the only sure things this year in Philadelphia's rotation.

The Phillies demoted Abel, the rookie right-hander who has struggled since he struck out nine in his major league debut, to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies also recalled reliever Seth Johnson from Lehigh Valley ahead of Friday's 9-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The 23-year-old Abel made six starts for the Phillies and went 2-2 with 5.04 ERA with 21 strikeouts and nine walks.

"Mick needed to go down and breathe a little bit," manager Rob Thomson said. "Just get a little reset. It's not uncommon."

A 6-foot-5 right-hander selected 15th overall by the Phillies in the 2020 amateur draft, Abel dazzled against the Pittsburgh Pirates in May when his nine strikeouts tied a Phillies high for a debut, set by Curt Simmons against the New York Giants on Sept. 28, 1947.

Abel hasn't pitched beyond the fifth inning in any of his past four starts and was rocked for five runs in 1 innings Wednesday against the San Diego Padres.

He was 3-12 with a 6.46 ERA last year for Lehigh Valley, walking 78 in 108 innings. He improved to 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA in eight minor league starts this year, walking 19 in 46 innings.

"This guy's had a really good year," Thomson said. "His poise, his composure is outstanding. He's really grown. We just need to get back to that. Just attack the zone and get through adversity."

The Phillies will give Walker another start in Abel's place against the San Francisco Giants. Walker has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen over the past two seasons. He has made eight starts with 11 relief appearances this season and is 3-5 with one save and a 3.64 ERA.

Thomson had said he wanted to give Walker an extended look in the bullpen. Abel's struggles instead forced Walker -- in the third year of a four-year, $72-million contract -- back to the rotation. For now.

"He always considers himself a starter and ultimately wants to start," Thomson said. "He'll do anything for the ballclub, because he's that type of guy, but I think he's generally happy he's going to go back into a normal routine, normal for him, anyway."

Wheeler, Suárez and Sánchez have been lights-out in the rotation this year and helped lead the Phillies into first place in the National League East. Jesús Luzardo was a pleasant early season surprise but has struggled over the past two months and gave up six runs in two-plus innings in Friday's loss to the Reds.

"I still have all the confidence in the world in Luzardo," Thomson said. "Everybody's going to have bad outings here and there. I think we're still fine."

Thomson said he had not made a final decision on who will be the fifth starter after the All-Star break. Painter has two more scheduled starts in Triple-A before the break and could earn a spot in the rotation. The 22-year-old will not pitch in the All-Star Futures Game as part of the plan to keep him on a hopeful path to the rotation.

Painter hurt an elbow during spring training in 2023 and had Tommy John surgery later that year. He was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft and signed for a $3.9 million bonus.

Because of the All-Star break and a quirk in the schedule that has them off on all five Thursdays in July, the Phillies won't need a fifth starter after next week until July 22.

Aaron Nola could be back by August as he works his way back from a rib injury. Nola will spend the All-Star break rehabbing in Florida and needs one or two minor league starts before he can rejoin the rotation.