Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado suspended 80 games by MLB

ByESPN ESPN logo
Sunday, May 18, 2025 4:19PM
Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball's drug policy.

Alvarado tested positive for exogenous Testosterone, which is a performance-enhancing substance, MLB said in its statement Sunday.

The suspension is effective immediately. By rule, Alvarado will also be ineligible for the postseason this year.

Alvarado leads the Phillies with seven saves this season. He is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 20 appearances. He has 25 strikeouts and four walks in 20 innings pitched.

