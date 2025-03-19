Philly children take big swings for their future with help from 'SquashSmarts'

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "SquashSmarts" has been providing academic lessons through sport for the last 24 years in Philadelphia.

This after-school program offers the opportunity to get kids in the classroom and on the court.

They play a certain amount of Squash, followed by a certain amount of tutoring.

"We are combining academics and athletics through the sport of squash in an intensive and intentional way to help guide young people and help change their lives and their opportunities," said Executive Director, Stephen Gregg.

Students are brought in from various schools in the area to learn life lessons in this environment.

