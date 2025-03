Philly Gives raises $200K for 9 local organizations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first year of fundraising for the "Philly Gives" campaign has been a huge success.

The public campaign, supported by 6abc, raised $200,000 for nine local organizations.

On Action News, over the past few months, we have featured the chosen groups that will benefit from the funding.

They distributed the money in Center City Friday morning.

President and General Manager of 6abc, Bernie Prazenica, was there to celebrate the campaign's success.