Philly nonprofit helps people write their next chapter at 'Beyond Literacy'

'Beyond Literacy' is going above and beyond for its students, providing free classes for adult literacy.

'Beyond Literacy' is going above and beyond for its students, providing free classes for adult literacy.

'Beyond Literacy' is going above and beyond for its students, providing free classes for adult literacy.

'Beyond Literacy' is going above and beyond for its students, providing free classes for adult literacy.

WEST PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 'Beyond Literacy' is a nonprofit going above for Philadelphians looking to write the next chapter of their lives.

They help adults through various scenarios, such as those getting their GED, or those who are learning English as their second language.

They offer free classes across three different learning centers in Philadelphia.

For adults looking to enter the workforce, use technology, and improve their lives, these classes will give them the base to build on.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

