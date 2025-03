Philly's 'Big 5' coaches gather to benefit American Cancer Society

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Division I men's basketball coaches gathered for their unofficial kickoff of the NCAA tournament on Monday.

The Action Cam was inside the historic Palestra in University City for the 27th Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-off breakfast.

The breakfast serves as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Guests got a chance to talk basketball with Big 5 coaches past and present.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was among those in attendance.