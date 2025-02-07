Players waddle for gridiron glory in the Penguin Bowl at Adventure Aquarium!

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- As the Philadelphia region eagerly anticipates watching the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, we've got some adorable gridiron antics that might help pass the time.

Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey shared footage from their inaugural Penguin Bowl on Friday.

Two-month-old African penguin chicks Gabby and Shubert showed off their skills while waddling around the field.

The pair kicked around some miniature footballs and even tried to take a bite out of the decorations.

There was even a halftime break for some fish!

The aquarium says Gabby and Shubert were hatched on December 1, 2024, and "are still learning the ropes of life in the colony."

The pair will remain behind the scenes until they grow their waterproof feathers at about three months old.

In the meantime, the aquarium said staffers are going above and beyond to ensure the chicks "are thriving and learning as they prepare for their grand debut."

For more information about the aquarium, visit AdventureAquarium.com.

