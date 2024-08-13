Police across Chester County search for suspects stealing carts of merch from Gabe's stores

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police across Chester County are looking for a group that's targeting Gabe's discount stores and stealing carts full of merchandise.

The investigation began on August 5, when police in North Coventry heard reports that two women had filled their carts with clothes and other items before walking out of the store.

Neither of them paid for their items.

Investigators said the pair got away in a black Nissan Maxima.

The next day, police in West Whiteland Township said the same group targeted the Gabe's in Exton.

The suspects filled two carts full of merchandise and walked out the front door to a waiting black Nissan Maxima, according to police.

Shoppers told Action News they were shocked by the brazen crimes.

"They are getting bolder and bolder," said Edward Jones of Coatesville. "One person finds it was easy to steal from this store so they go to another city."

Police put out clear photos of the suspects and are asking the public to help them identify the women.

Shoppers believe that will help police solve the crime.

"I'm surprised they haven't been caught yet," said Carmen Knopf, of Chester Springs.