Police investigating after 2 women, teen shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Gratz Street.

The victims are said to be two women and a teenager.

Police said they found 16 spent shell casings at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman was also shot in the leg, a 36-year-old woman was hit in the torso, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

They are all in stable condition.

