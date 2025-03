Police investigating deadly shooting after man claims he shot intruder in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being shot at a South Philadelphia home under renovation.

Police were called to a home on the 1600 block of South 18th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

They say a man in his 70s told them he may have just shot an intruder.

Police found a man in his 40s dead in a hallway upstairs, as well as one shell casing and a bullet hole in a bedroom door.

However, police said they did not find a sign of forced entry.

The investigation is ongoing.