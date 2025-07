Police investigating double shooting in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people in Trenton, New Jersey.

It happened just before midnight on Monday along the 600 block of North Clinton Avenue.

Officers found two men who had been shot.

One of them is in critical condition, while the other is stable.

Authorities say the crime scene spanned two city blocks and that a witness reported seeing a silver SUV taking off from the scene.

No word on any arrests or what motivated the shooting so far.