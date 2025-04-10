24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Staff member accidentally fires gun at Delaware school, police say

6abc Digital Staff
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, April 10, 2025 2:12PM
NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating an incident at a high school in Newark.

Police responded to Las Americas ASPIRA Academy in the 300 block of Ruthar Drive after a staff member accidentally fired a gun, according to officials.

Officials said there is no threat to students, staff or the public.

The school posted on Facebook that the students are being dismissed and taken by buses to the Ogletown Baptist Church at 296 Red Mill Road.

They advise parents and guardians to not come to the school.

No other details have been released at this time.

