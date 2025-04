Police looking for driver after school bus crashes into parked cars in West Philadelphia

Someone crashed a school bus in West Philadelphia, then ran away.

Someone crashed a school bus in West Philadelphia, then ran away.

Someone crashed a school bus in West Philadelphia, then ran away.

Someone crashed a school bus in West Philadelphia, then ran away.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Someone crashed a school bus in West Philadelphia, then ran away.

Police tell Action News they believe it had been stolen.

It happened at Chestnut and 55th streets just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

First responders arrived and found the school bus had smashed into at least three parked cars.

It is unclear if the driver who escaped was hurt.

While it may be stolen, police add that no one has come forward to claim the bus as theirs.