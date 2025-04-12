Wisconsin police officer rescues man, dogs from burning home: VIDEO

Racine Police Officer Max Golden rescued a man and two dogs from a house fire on Tuesday, and it was all caught on bodycam video.

RACINE, Wis. -- A Wisconsin police officer is being called a hero after he rescued a man and two dogs from a burning home on Tuesday.

The dramatic moments happened in Racine, and it was all caught on police body camera, WTMJ reported.

It was a race against time on Tuesday afternoon for Racine Police Officer Max Golden.

Ring doorbell video shows the home on Blake Avenue up in flames. As Golden sprints toward the action, he learns someone is trapped inside.

"I think there's two in there!" a bystander on the scene said. "Him and his wife."

Leaping into action, Golden hurdles not one, but two fences and begins to kick the door open.

It takes him about a minute to bust it down.

He finds a man face-down on the floor and two dogs, unconscious. Golden pulls them all to safety while radioing for help.

"Sir! Can you hear me? Sir!" Golden said.

He tries to bring the man back around until firefighters arrive a short time after and carry the victim away.

He was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, along with two children, who are expected to be OK.

Golden then goes back to one of the dogs, until it shows signs of life, rolling over. The other is also seen back up and moving.

That's when other officers arrive and step in.

Golden was treated for minor injuries.

The Racine Police Department said he will be recovering this week.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities say nothing criminal is suspected.

