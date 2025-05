Man leads state police on chase in Glenolden, Delaware County

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after leading state police on a chase in Glenolden, Delaware County.

The chase ended just after midnight Sunday.

We're told the driver lost control of the car, and hit a bridge on West Knowles Avenue.

The driver, as well as a woman in the car, were arrested.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital, but there's no word on his injuries.

It's also unclear why police were chasing him.