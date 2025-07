Police trying to identify car after reports of projectile shattering vehicle windows in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Northfield, Atlantic County, are investigating multiple reports of people saying a projectile shattered their vehicle windows.

Police are trying to identify the vehicle seen in surveillance video that has been released.

Witnesses spotted the silver two-door car with a modified exhaust and a small rear spoiler on Monday evening.

The incidents occurred around Sutton Woods, Zion Road and Jenny Lynn Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.