Pope Francis' legacy inspires Hispanic community in the Philadelphia region

As the world prepares for the funeral Mass of Pope Francis on Saturday, many are reflecting on what the Pope has meant to different people.

As the world prepares for the funeral Mass of Pope Francis on Saturday, many are reflecting on what the Pope has meant to different people.

As the world prepares for the funeral Mass of Pope Francis on Saturday, many are reflecting on what the Pope has meant to different people.

As the world prepares for the funeral Mass of Pope Francis on Saturday, many are reflecting on what the Pope has meant to different people.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the world prepares for the funeral Mass of Pope Francis on Saturday, many are reflecting on what the Pope has meant to different people, including those in the Hispanic community.

Born in Argentina, Pope Francis was the first Latin American pope. His place in history resonates with our local Latino community.

According to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, there are about 1.5 million Catholics in the five-county area, including the city.

The archdiocese estimates up to 25% of those parishioners are Hispanic, many of whom saw themselves reflected in the pope.

Chrisian Marin is one of those parishioners. A native of Colombia, he works with the Catholic non-profit called "Christ in the City," which does outreach to the unhoused in Philadelphia.

"What we do here is a lunch every Wednesday at noon," he said as he stood on the grass next to the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Logan Square.

RELATED: Electing a new pope: What happens next and what is a papal conclave?

His work echoes the work of Pope Francis, who was devoted to serving the poor.

"Pope Francis gave us a beautiful reminder of how to see the poor," said Marin.

Pope Francis' election in 2013 was a representation of Latino and Hispanic people around the world who hold the Catholic faith so dear.

"Just to see somebody like us appointed to the head of the church was meaningful for us," said Cathia Arango, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Arango met Pope Francis when he was a cardinal and she lived in her native Paraguay.

"(He was) a very approachable person," she said.

RELATED: Remembering Pope Francis' visit to the United States

She recalls the celebration when the Pope was appointed in 2013 and the excitement in 2015 when he greeted Philadelphia crowds in Spanish.

"He greeted the people and said 'Buenas Dias!' Good morning," she said.

"There's something very special about being able to pray in the language that was first in your heart," said Bishop Christopher Cooke, auxiliary bishop with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Pope Francis appointed Philadelphia's archbishop, Nelson Perez, who was the first Hispanic-American bishop of Philadelphia.

"Everyone does deserve to see themselves reflected in the life of the church and I think the pope really did that," said Cooke.

It's a legacy that will be lasting for the Hispanic community and for Marin, personally, as he continues a mission: mirroring the compassion of the pope.

"To show how important it is to see the diversity that exists in the church all over the world," he said.