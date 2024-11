Portal opens in Philadelphia's Love Park

Portals, a bridge to a united planet, has opened one of its art installations at Philadelphia's Love Park.

Portals, a bridge to a united planet, has opened one of its art installations at Philadelphia's Love Park.

The structure acts as an interactive and immersive experience using webcams to connect Philadelphian's with other cities around the world through a similar portal in that city.

Currently, the Philadelphia portal connects to Vilnius, Lithuania, Lublin, Poland and Dublin, Ireland.

The portal opens to each city in 3-minute loops.

Portals | Facebook | Instagram