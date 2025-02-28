Possible shootout in Southwest Philadelphia wounds man, narrowly misses woman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A possible shootout in Southwest Philadelphia wounded a man as bullets narrowly missed striking a woman in a car as she left work.

Police say 24 shots were fired from two weapons at 2:20 a.m. on Friday in the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue.

A man was shot in the chest, stomach and foot.

"Our 40-year-old victim was able to tell police that this was an attempted robbery but we don't have any more information than that," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. "The pickup truck that the victim drove himself to the hospital in does not have any bullet holes in it. There is blood inside the vehicle but the vehicle is not struck by gunfire, so we believe the 40-year-old victim was outside the vehicle when he was shot."

The victim is now sedated at Presbyterian Hospital.

No one had been arrested in this case.

