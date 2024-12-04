Pottstown's pet resource, 'Animal House Project,' keeps furry friends in the family

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pottstown has a pet resource for people who are struggling to financially sustain their furry friends

Animal House Project is there to support people with essentials for their pets such as food, toys, brushes, and more.

Once per month they open the food pantry for their registered recipients.

The nonprofit aims to help families keep their pets for their own happiness, and also so the pets don't have to go into shelters.

Millions of pounds of resources have gone out to the community since its inception.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.