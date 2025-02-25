Officials sign off on Norristown State Hospital transformation project

Construction is expected to be complete by 2032.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Plans are moving forward in the Montgomery County seat with what is being called the largest development project in the borough's history.

Officials signed off on a deal that will help transform Norristown State Hospital.

The project, called the Preserve at Stony Creek, will convert nearly 70 acres into more than 700 townhomes and apartment units.

There will also be space for shopping, restaurants and offices.

