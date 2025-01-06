Biden to block all future oil drilling in 625 million acres of US oceans

The president took this action under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.

President Joe Biden is making a sweeping move to ban all future offshore oil and natural gas drilling on America's East and West coasts, the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska's North Bering Sea.

"My decision reflects what coastal communities, businesses, and beachgoers have known for a long time:that drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is unnecessary to meet our nation's energy needs. It is not worth the risks," Biden said in a statement announcing the decision.

According to the White House fact sheet, this move blocks drilling in more than 625 million acres of U.S. oceans.

The fact sheet adds that Biden took those actions under "Section 12(a) of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act" and adds that his actions "have no expiration date, and prohibit all future oil and natural gas leasing" in the designated areas.

"We do not need to choose between protecting the environment and growing our economy, or between keeping our ocean healthy, our coastlines resilient, and the food they produce secure and keeping energy prices low. Those are false choices," Biden added.

The fact sheet says that after this sweeping move, "Biden will have conserved more lands and waters than any other U.S. president in history."

The action comes as President-elect Trump continually made his "drill, baby, drill" promise on the campaign trail, vowing to unlock America's drilling capabilities in an effort to lower energy costs for Americans.