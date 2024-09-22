President of Poland visits Bucks County shrine for unveiling of new monument

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new monument was unveiled Sunday at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, Bucks County.

The monument, which was commissioned by the Smolensk Disaster Commemoration Committee, was unveiled in the shrine cemetery with Poland President Andrzej Duda in attendance.

The memorial is meant to honor those who fought in the solidarity movement for Polish independence against the Soviet-backed communist movement following WWII.

"It's great because it's commemorating all the people who were fighting for freedom in Poland," said Jacek Marczynski, vice president of the Polish American Congress. "They were supported by Reagan in the past in the 80's and I really appreciate the idea of having this monument."

Before unveiling the monument, President Duda and his wife attended mass inside the main church.

The president wore a smile most of the time as the service shared the word of God before a congregation that packed most, if not all, of the pews inside the church.

Former President Donald Trump was also scheduled to attend the unveiling of the monument, but his campaign announced the appearance had been canceled.

Campaign officials provided little reasoning explaining why.

Supporters of the former president still showed up with Trump-branded flags in hand.

The unveiling of the monument comes as the shrine prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary as a symbol for Polish American Catholicism.