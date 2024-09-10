Presidential debate, heavy security causing mixed reactions in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Excitement is building Tuesday night for the ABC News presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Everywhere you look in Philadelphia, there are signs of the historic event taking place.

Some love it.

"There's a lot of energy behind it, and I think everybody is going to be watching it," said Janet Arnold, of Indianapolis.

Others, hate it.

"My thought is there's too much Secret Service, too many police officers. It seems a lot of overkill," said Lilian Human of Rittenhouse Square.

That increase in security is scaring some people away from areas.

We met the owners of Salty Paws, who tells us foot traffic is down 80%. They think it's because Vice President Harris is staying in the area and security is extremely tight.

With a crush of visitors in town and lane closures changing by the hour, people are adjusting their schedules.

