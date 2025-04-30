Prince Edward in Philadelphia for 2-day visit celebrating history and youth education

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is in Philadelphia for a two-day visit celebrating history and youth education.
The prince took part in a special dedication ceremony at the Benjamin Rush Garden in Center City Wednesday morning.
Prince Edward placed a bouquet of flowers at the base of the Bicentennial Bell.
The bell was a gift from his mother, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
He is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and the youngest sibling of King Charles III.
Prince Edward thanked city officials for taking care of the bell and said where it has been placed is simply "brilliant."