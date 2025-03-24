'Project Runway' Season 21 adds Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Law Roach

The new season will air this summer on Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu

"Project Runway" adds some familiar faces. Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia and Law Roach join host Heidi Klum for Season 21 this summer on Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu.

Production has officially begun on season 21 of "Project Runway" and fans of the long-running competition series will see some familiar faces joining host Heidi Klum.

Klum will be both host and judge, roles she previously held for the first sixteen seasons of the show.

Christian Siriano and Nina Garcia are returning to the franchise alongside renowned celebrity stylist Law Roach. Their fun announcement can be seen in the video player above.

Siriano was the winner of "Project Runway" season 4 and has gone on to design looks for Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Lady Gaga and Billy Porter to name a few.

Garcia is the editor-in-chief of the U.S. edition of ELLE magazine. She's been a judge on the series since its launch back in 2004.

Roach is best known for styling iconic looks for Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Celine Dion, Tom Holland and more.

"Project Runway" debuted in 2004 and cemented its place in reality competition history. Season 21 was announced back in October..

Klum, Siriano and Garcia will also serve as executive producers. It'll air this summer on Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu.

