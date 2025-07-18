Property tax sales threaten the American Dream for local homeowners

Seniors living in low-income, majority-minority neighborhoods are especially vulnerable to losing their homes.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Gloria Gaynor, 91, has spent her life building the American Dream. Now, because of just $3,500 in overdue taxes, she is losing it all.

Gaynor, who has dementia, is confined to a hospital bed in the living room of the Upper Darby home she owned for nearly 25 years. The house is filled with knick-knacks, china cabinets and photos of her children and grandchildren. A sign hanging in the entryway reads: "May Blessings From Above Fall Upon This Home."

But Gaynor and her family are desperate for a blessing that has not fallen on her home. Three years ago, they learned that Delaware County auctioned off a lien on Gaynor's property taxes at an upset sale -- a method many local governments use to recover delinquent taxes. Gaynor is now being pushed out of the house she worked for decades to afford.

"We are up the creek with nowhere to go and no help, nothing," said her daughter, Jackie Davis, who now lives in Florida. The new owners of Gaynor's home want her out by July, Davis added.

County records show a Lancaster-based real estate firm bought the tax lien for just $14,419 in September 2022. After several failed attempts by Gaynor and her family to appeal the sale and block the transfer of the house itself, the company acquired the property, now valued at $247,000, this spring.

"An investor who does this is likely to make a good profit no matter what happens," said John Rao, a senior attorney with the National Consumer Law Center. "Even if the homeowner does redeem and pays everything that's owed, they get a great return on investment because in most states, the taxes incur interest and the interest is set higher after it goes to foreclosure."

Earlier this year, Davis flew to Pennsylvania to care for her mother as she recovered from a hospital stay. Now, she must return to pack up Gaynor's belongings and find her a new place to live.

"Hang in there, Ma," Davis said as she tucked a blanket around Gaynor and gently wiped her mother's eyes with a washcloth.

Losing the house has taken a heavy toll on her mother, Davis said: "She cries about it every day, she prays about it every day."

Chasing the American Dream

Originally from Jamaica, Gaynor came to the United States with her two young children in the late 1960s, settling in the Philadelphia area. She supported her family as a house cleaner and caregiver at a local nursing home.

"She worked very, very hard all her years," Davis said of her mother.

Gaynor's father used to say, "You must always have a roof over your head, eat good food and wear good clothes," Davis recalled. "And trust me, she did all that."

After decades of renting in the area, Gaynor purchased her home on Wayne Avenue in Upper Darby for $123,000 in 2000. She has since paid off nearly all of her mortgage.

"She bought this house to die in," Davis said.

Gaynor was planning to leave the home to her grandson, providing a foundation for him to build on her success.

Davis believed her mother was able to afford the taxes on the house, she said, adding that she'd paid off her mother's car to "alleviate some of the stress."

But Gaynor's staunch independence made it difficult for her children to be involved in her affairs.

"She's a strong-headed woman, and she felt as though she can manage," Davis explained. "So she wouldn't let us in."

Gaynor could manage on her own until COVID hit, her daughter noted. During the isolation of the pandemic, her cognitive abilities declined.

"She didn't take any vaccine, she said she wasn't going out," Davis said. "She has a lot of underlying issues."

In 2020, Gaynor skipped her annual trip to the tax office. She'd heard tax collectors were pausing enforcement and decided she would pay what she owed when she could go down to the office in person again, Davis said.

When the government restarted collection efforts, Gaynor went to the Delaware County Tax Claim Bureau and made a payment, intending to cover her previous year's taxes, said Gaynor's attorney, Alexander Barth.

Instead, the money was applied to Gaynor's 2021 taxes and not her outstanding balance from 2020, "leaving what is essentially a donut in her tax payment history," Barth explained.

"Unfair," but not illegal

By 2022, Gaynor had unwittingly accumulated tax debt that was two years overdue, making her property eligible for tax sale under Pennsylvania law.

The county sold the lien on her taxes for just five percent of the home's appraised value, with local real estate developer CJD Group placing the sole bid.

Instead of Gaynor's family inheriting the equity she'd built in her home, the private firm got a great deal on an investment.

"This is stripping generational wealth from the have-nots and allowing the haves to have it," Barth said, though he stressed that the company did nothing illegal.

Through its attorney, CJD Group declined multiple requests for comment.

Gaynor's house isn't the only property CJD Group has purchased for a fraction of its estimated value, public records show. Since 2011, the company has acquired 62 deeds from Delaware County tax sales, making it the second-most frequent purchaser of tax-defaulted properties.

It's difficult to determine exactly how much these properties were worth when CJD Group bought them, because potential buyers cannot inspect properties up for tax sale. Often, these buildings have substantial damage or hazards that need to be mitigated.

But even before fixing up and flipping the houses, the real estate firm got a windfall by extracting the properties' excess equity at tax sales.

In total, CJD Group spent just over $5 million on these homes, but tax assessments and previous sale prices suggest their actual combined value was at least twice that amount.

The investors essentially got a discount of millions of dollars on these purchases -- at the expense of homeowners who fell behind on their taxes.

Rao described this process as "unfair," but he agreed with Barth that CJD Group had acted within the law in purchasing and foreclosing on Gaynor's home.

"Unfairness doesn't always mean that it's illegal," Rao noted.

A Delaware County spokesperson declined an interview request but said the tax claim bureau followed state law and sympathizes with the emotional toll on Gaynor.

In a statement, the county spokesperson wrote: "Multiple notifications were issued prior to sale. These notices were sent and posted over the course of several months, including directly to the property owner in July 2022."

But mailed notifications aren't always effective for homeowners like Gaynor, Barth said.

"A 91-year-old is looking at a notice saying, 'This scares me, but I don't know -- When is this going to happen?'" he explained. "'Is this real? Is this a fraud? Is this a scam? I don't know.'"

Barth, Rao and other tax sale experts argued that safeguards need to be put in place to prevent the elderly and other vulnerable homeowners from losing their assets.

"I agree if you don't pay your taxes, there has to be some consequences to that," Rao commented. "But the question is just how much do you have as a penalty?"

As the cost of homeownership rises, particularly in gentrifying neighborhoods, more and more Americans will be forced to pay this penalty, Rao added.

"A turning point"

In 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional for local governments to keep surplus money generated from tax lien foreclosures. In a unanimous opinion, the Court ruled that retaining payments above and beyond the taxes owed amounted to unlawful taking without the "just compensation" required by the Constitution.

"The Supreme Court decision has really made policymakers sort of think about this issue more than they ever have," Rao said, characterizing the current moment as a "turning point" in tax sale law.

While tax sale law differs from place to place, many states across the country have recently changed their laws to comply with the ruling.

In New Jersey, where Barth also practices, only the tax debt is automatically sold at auction, and investors bid down the interest rate they'll receive on the purchased debt. Previously, the state did not provide a way for homeowners to claim excess proceeds from the sale of their tax liens.

After the Supreme Court declared this practice unconstitutional, New Jersey legislators changed the law to allow homeowners to request a sale of their actual property, rather than just the lien on their taxes. Any excess proceeds from such a sale would then go to the homeowner.

However, Rao noted, these homeowners have to file a formal motion to request a sale of their property, and doing so often requires hiring an attorney.

"If they could do all that, then they probably would have paid their taxes or redeemed," he argued. "Maybe they're just not going to be able to keep their property and that's why they're in that situation, but they still should be able to get their equity if there is equity."

Pennsylvania state lawmakers are now considering a bill that could prevent tax-defaulted homes from going up for sale in the first place.

House Bill 96, which passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support, would allow homeowners to designate a third party to receive copies of any delinquent tax notices.

"If your house does start to go through the tax sales process, those people would be notified in addition to the owner," said Representative Chris Pielli, the bill's prime sponsor. "They could intervene and check up and see how they could help to stop some of these bad outcomes we've seen in the past."

As an attorney conducting guardianship proceedings, Pielli saw many Pennsylvanians like Gaynor lose their homes to tax sales, he said. Pielli believes additional protections and notice requirements might have prevented these situations.

But under the current state law, the Gaynor has run out of options. Two courts upheld the sale of her home, and the door is closing on her time on Wayne Avenue in Upper Darby.

"This is our legacy," said Davis, "and here it is, it's gone."