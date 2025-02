House badly damaged following fire in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA -- A lot of damage was done to a house that caught fire on Queen Lane in Germantown.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after the flames were extinguished.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire in the two-story home under control.

Officials tell us the property has been cited for violations.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.